Friendly: Mathare United sends warning signal to Gor Mahia

Struggling Mathare United have sent a strong signal to Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia in the 'Slum Boys' massive win against league champions, Tusker FC

Mathare got back their conversion prowess in a 4-2 win over Tusker FC in a friendly match on Thursday as they prepare to take on Gor Mahia after the FIFA International week.

Mathare United scoring four goals was not a mean achievement, considering that this is the second time this season that they’ve managed such a fate since their 6-0 win over Zoo FC in a league match on August 19.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have been struggling this season, having gone four games without a win in the domestic competition.

But Franci Kimanzi side got back their groove against league defending champions in a build-up match and it was surprising that the struggling side took a 3-1 lead into the break, having gone ahead in the sixth minute.

Tusker responded back after the breather with a second goal, but the former KPL champion sealed the win with a late penalty for a convincing 4-2 win.

Tusker used the friendly to fine tune for next week’s league match against Kariobangi Sharks on 11th October 2017 while Mathare United will next take on league leaders, Gor Mahia.

Tusker were out of league action last week after their fixture against Nakumatt was canceled.