Friendly Review: Sandro strikes for Everton, Napoli draw Bournemouth

It was a busy day of friendlies as clubs moved toward the conclusion of their pre-season preparations

It proved to be a mixed day of pre-season preparations for Premier League teams, with Everton and Bournemouth claiming 2-2 draws against sides with considerable European pedigree Sunday.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, saw off Hellas Verona, but that victory nevertheless caused some concerns for manager Rafael Benitez.

SANDRO OFF THE MARK

Sandro Ramirez scored his first goal for Everton in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard slotted the opener after just 30 seconds but the Toffees still needed a late Kevin Mirallas penalty to avoid defeat.

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, re-signed from Inter in June, struck a double in between those two goals to steer his side away from a second loss in the space of 24 hours, the Liga outfit having gone down 2-0 to Southampton a day earlier.

TASTY DRAW FOR NAPOLI WITH CHERRIES

Napoli needed a Piotr Zielinski equaliser five minutes from time at Premier League side Bournemouth.

Atleti sink Brighton & Hove Albion

Last season's top scorer Dries Mertens got the decisive touch on a Lorenzo Insigne shot to put the visitors in front after half an hour, but Bournemouth weathered the remainder of the Napoli storm before the break and were rewarded as Benik Afobe headed an equaliser from close range and captain Simon Francis notched a rare goal.

GAYLE BLOW AS MAGPIES EASE PAST VERONA

Aleksandar Mitrovic started up front in the absence of Dwight Gayle but it was Newcastle United's wingers who stole the show in a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

Jovetic scores stunner for Inter

Ayoze Perez slotted the opener inside five minutes and Christian Atsu added a second moments later to secure a comfortable victory.

However, the inability of Mitrovic to find the target and Gayle's need to nurse a leg complaint will give Rafa Benitez some concern ahead of their opening Premier League clash at home to Tottenham.