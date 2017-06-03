Froome always looking to improve - Rowe

Chris Froome may have won the Tour de France three times in the last four years but he is not resting on his laurels ahead of the 2017 race, says Team Sky colleague Luke Rowe.

Froome has become a dominant force at the Grand Tour and took the yellow jersey by over four minutes from Romain Bardet in 2016.

In July he could become the first man to top the general classification for three successive years since Miguel Indurain in the 1990s - discounting Lance Armstrong's triumphs that were voided for doping - and the Briton is strong favourite to do so.

That does not stop the 32-year-old looking to improve, though, and Rowe says Froome has made slight alterations to his preparation this year to stay ahead of his rivals.

"You see him go through the process year after year before the Tour," Rowe told CyclingNews ahead of the Criterium du Dauphine - a race Froome has won before each of his Tour successes.

"It's copy and paste, but also he's learning from the previous years by making a few little tweaks. Chris knows when he needs to come good.

"He aims to be around 95 per cent and we're aiming to go to the Dauphine and win. That's no secret and we've had success there in previous years.

"Hopefully, we can do that with Froome, and he seems ready for it."

Rowe has been part of Team Sky's squad in 2015 and 2016 as Froome has claimed the title, playing an important role in setting the tempo in either a breakaway or at the front of the peloton.

And he hopes he will get another chance this year, adding: "In a team like Team Sky, until the Dauphine is done it's not a guaranteed spot for myself.

"That being said I'm pretty confident in what I can do in a Tour squad. With a team like Sky, there's so much strength in depth and so many riders who can tick the boxes. You're not in until you're in."