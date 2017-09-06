Froome's lead cut by Nibali as race for Vuelta glory reignited

Chris Froome lost significant time to Vincenzo Nibali as the battle for the red jersey was reignited at the Vuelta a Espana, but Alberto Contador fell short in his pursuit of breakaway stage 17 winner Stefan Denifl.

General classification leader Froome almost doubled his lead with a dominant time-trial victory on stage 16 on Tuesday.

However, the Briton – aiming for a Tour de France-Vuelta double – was unable to respond as first Contador and then a group of peloton riders, including Nibali, attacked on the final climb of the 180.5-kilometre trek from Villadiego to Los Machucos. Monumento Vaca Pasiega.

Spaniard Contador, aiming for a stage victory on his last Vuelta appearance, picked off several breakers, but Denifl - who had formed part of the initial breakaway group - finished 28 seconds ahead to secure a maiden stage win at Grand Tour level and secure Aqua Blue Sport a glorious triumph on their major bow.

Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was more than a minute behind Denifl, but gained 39 seconds on Froome.

The Team Sky leader still owns a lead of one minute and 16 seconds over Nibali, but with four stages still remaining the Italian victory is not as clear cut as it was looking 24 hours ago.

GOOD DAY/BAD DAY

It was a great day for Nibali, who must have thought his chances were over after Froome's domination in the time trial. Denifl also has plenty to celebrate following his breakthrough stage win for an Aqua Blue Sport team participating in a first Grand Tour.

However, it was an unusually poor day for Froome, who will reflect on a gruelling stage in which his legs were found wanting as the route neared its conclusion. He now has work to do see out victory.



STAGE RESULT

1. Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) 4:48:52

2. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) +00:28

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) +01:04

4. Vicenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +01:04

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) +01:04

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 67:44:03

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +01:16

3. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) +02:13

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 137 pts

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) 118 pts

3. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) 108 pts

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) 54 pts

2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) 47 pts

3. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 29 pts

UP NEXT…

Next up is a 169km ride from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liebana, starting along the coast before moving inland.