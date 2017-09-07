Froome buoyant after increasing Vuelta advantage

With his general classification lead extended to 97 seconds, Chris Froome was feeling positive after another strong day at the Vuelta.

Chris Froome was buoyant after adding 21 seconds to his advantage at the summit of the Vuelta a Espana general classification.

The Team Sky rider took another big step towards a Grand Tour double on Thursday's stage 18, having already won the Tour de France this year.

He finished the 169-kilometre route from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liebana with an uphill surge to increase his lead over Vincenzo Nibali to one minute and 37 seconds, with Lotto-Soudal's Sander Armee crossing the line first.

"We saw a lot of people expend a lot of energy there, there were attacks on the penultimate climbs from everyone, all the main GC guys," said the Briton.

"It was only [Fabio] Aru who slipped away, he's not a threat for us, he's over five or six minutes away on general classification.

"Once we got into the final and got into the last climb our guys set a really high tempo at the bottom and I was feeling a lot better so it was great to gain a little bit of time that I lost [on stage 17].

"I think certainly some guys paid for their efforts [on stage 17] and also for their attacks earlier on.

"The morale is good and the team is still strong and looking forward to getting through these last couple of days."