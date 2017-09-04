Froome enjoying 'dream' Vuelta position

After stretching his Vuelta a Espana lead to over a minute, Chris Froome says he is in the perfect position to win the title.

Chris Froome says he is in the "dream" position heading into the final six stages of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.

The Team Sky rider stretched his general classification lead back over the minute mark on Sunday, giving him a nice cushion to reflect on during the race's second rest day.

With a challenging time trial to come on Tuesday, Froome knows a solid display in Logrono could put him within touching distance of a first major win outside of the Tour de France.

Froome claimed a fourth Tour title earlier this year and should he go on to win the Vuelta on Sunday he would become only the third man to win both Grand Tours in the same year.

"I think given this position that we're in right now after two weeks of racing, it's pretty much the dream scenario after the Tour de France and to still be feeling the way I'm feeling," said Froome.

"I think planning the season the way that we did is paying off now.

"Doing less racing earlier on, to have done a specific training camp between the Tour and the Vuelta has certainly paid dividends. I think that we're in a fantastic position."

The race leader is taking nothing for granted, though, particularly with a lot of good time trialists still well positioned in the GC.

"There are quite a few time trialists to contend with," he added. "Certainly, [Ilnur] Zakarin looks in very good shape, and [Wilco] Kelderman.

"Alberto Contador has done some very decent time trials this year, and this will be his last competitive time trial so I expect that he will pull out all the stops.

"I think [second-placed] Vincenzo Nibali is not a bad time trialist himself. We've got a really good field here, and if I can gain any more time on my rivals then I'll be extremely happy."