Froome eyes World Championship time trials

Despite winning four Grand Tour titles, gold at a World Championships still eludes Chris Froome, but he hopes to change that soon.

Chris Froome has confirmed he intends to compete at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen next month.

The Vuelta a Espana leader has already won a fourth Tour de France this year, but the Team Sky rider's impressive list of achievements does not include success at the World Championships.

His only medal there came in 2013 when he claimed bronze in the team time trial (TTT), but the Briton will hope to change that in Norway providing he comes through the Vuelta unscathed, the championships beginning seven days after the final stage in Madrid.

Speaking at a media conference on a rest day, Froome said: "If I come out of the Vuelta in good shape, and I'm hoping I'm not going to be on fumes in the last week, then I'd look forward to being part of the TTT over in Norway and potentially also the [individual] time trial.

"I don't think the road race suits me at all, the conditions and the course, and I'd rather give that opportunity to somebody else to go for it there.

"But potentially the time trial and certainly the TTT, I think I could bring something to the line-up there."