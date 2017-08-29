Froome pleased to survive dangerous Vuelta stage with lead intact

Pushing on the dangerous descent at the end of stage 10 was not worth a risk for Chris Froome, who remains Vuelta a Espana leader.

Chris Froome breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after coming through the tricky final descent to stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana to remain 36 seconds in front.

The Team Sky rider opted against taking any unnecessary risks descending from Collado Bermejo despite his general classification rivals pushing hard.

Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Nicolas Roche all looked to distance the overall leader in the closing stages of the 164.8-kilometre route, although only the latter was able to make it stick.

Froome instead opted to stay with his team-mates and eventually reeled in Nibali and Chaves to keep his lead intact.

"I wasn't prepared to take any risks today," he said. "I'm in such a good position and I knew there was a lot of road from the bottom of the climb to the finish line so I just took it easy with my team-mates and kept everything together.

"We're in a fantastic position and I wasn't going to risk it pushing on that descent.

"It's a very different stage tomorrow with an uphill finish, a couple of climbs so we're going to really get into the guts of the Vuelta now."

While Chaves was unable to cut his deficit, third-placed Roche gained almost 30 seconds on Froome to move level with the Orica-Scott rider in joint second.

"He [Roche] did push on a little bit on the downhill," Froome added.

"It's not necessarily a big worry for me. I was happy to stay with my team-mates.

"But I think that Nico did a great ride, he seems to be in fantastic shape in the Vuelta.

"Congratulations to him. He's sitting tied on second place at the moment with Chaves. He's done a good ride."