Froome to represent Great Britain in time trial at World Championships

After winning the Vuelta a Espana, Chris Froome will appear in the time trial event at the Road World Championships.

Chris Froome will attempt to put the perfect bookend on a stunning 2017 by winning the time-trial event at the UCI Road World Championships in Norway.

The 32-year-old became the first Briton to win both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same year, and just third overall to complete the feat, by clinching Vuelta glory last weekend.

Froome, a four-time Tour victor, will not take part in the road race at the Worlds, but will represent Great Britain in the time trial, which takes place in Bergen on September 20.

British Cycling's head coach Iain Dyer said: "Selection for this year's Road World Championships was a difficult one due to the depth of talent we have in Great Britain across the board, which is a good position to be in.

"I'm delighted to see Chris Froome wishing to finish his season in Great Britain Cycling Team colours after another fantastic year for him and I'm looking forward to seeing him in action on a course which suits his strengths."

Froome has never been crowned world time-trial champion, with Bradley Wiggins the last Briton to triumph back in 2014. German Tony Martin won his fourth gold medal in Qatar last year.