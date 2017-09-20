Froome: Time to put my feet up

After finishing his 2017 season with a World Championship bronze, Chris Froome is looking forward to resting his weary body.

Chris Froome intends to finally put his feet up and relax after a gruelling three months that have seen him win the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana and claim Road World Championship bronze.

Froome became only the third rider in history to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same year as he powered to glory in Madrid this month, his victory coming seven weeks after his fourth Tour crown.

Rather than pack up for the season and allow his body to recover, Froome opted to race at the World Championships in Bergen but a time trial gold was out of his reach.

In wet conditions Froome could not match the pace of eventual winner Tom Dumoulin, and he had to settle for third behind silver medallist Primoz Roglic.

Froome had no complaints, though, and now intends to get a well-earned rest.

"There's no excuses, the conditions were the same for Tom Dumoulin who won behind me, so massive congratulations to Tom, he was the stronger man out there today," he said. "I've got no regrets.

"I gave it everything I had and I'd much rather have been here and got a bronze medal, than be at home wondering what if, so, questions answered and time to put my feet up now.

"It's an amazing end to what's been an unforgettable season for me. Obviously the Tour de France and the Vuelta were the highlight for me this year.

"Coming here on the back of that, and to give it everything I had, with whatever was left in the legs, I'm grateful to have got to the end of the season."