Froome on verge of Grand Tour double as De Gendt wins in Gijon

Chris Froome will look to complete a Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double on Saturday after he preserved his healthy lead in the general classification on stage 19, which saw Thomas De Gendt deny home hope Ivan Garcia victory in a thrilling finish.

Team Sky rider Froome - aiming to become just the third man to win the two Grand Tours in the same year - went into Friday's 149.7-kilometre ride from Caso to Gijon with an advantage of one minute and 37 seconds over closest challenger Vincenzo Nibali.

And the Kenya-born Brit had no problems maintaining that gap ahead of Saturday's decisive 20th stage, a failed attack from Alberto Contador the main source of excitement in an otherwise quiet day in the GC group.

At the front Bahrain-Merida rider Garcia made a solo break with 31km.Though he was eventually joined by a collection of eight riders at the front in the final kilometres, Garcia looked to have preserved enough energy in the final sprint to the line.

But he was agonisingly edged out by a late surge from De Gendt, who took the win ahead of Jarlinson Pantano and Garcia. Lotto-Soudal's De Gendt has now won stages in all three Grand Tour races in his career.

GOOD DAY/BAD DAY

De Gendt's victory follows his stage successes at the Giro d'Italia in 2012 and the Tour de France last year.

Froome, meanwhile, can look forward to stage 20 knowing it will take a significant turnaround to prevent him finishing in the red jersey for the first time ahead of the finale, a flat procession that ends in Madrid.

The 34-year-old Contador continues to thrill spectators but, as the peloton caught up in Gijon, he accepted his efforts had failed, gracefully shaking the hand of likely champion Froome.

There was more disappointment from a home perspective as Garcia was denied in a pulsating conclusion.

Two of the four climbs were topped by Davide Villella, the Italian leading the King of the Mountains standings by 20 points.



STAGE RESULT

1. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) 3:35:46

2. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

3. Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida)

4. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

5. Floris De Tier (Lotto NL-Jumbo)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 75:51:51

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +01:37

3. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) +02:17

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 137 pts

2. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) 127 pts

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) 118 pts

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) 67 pts

2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) 47 pts

3. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) 33 pts

UP NEXT…

Froome still has plenty to do to become the 10th rider to win two Grand Tours in the same year. Stage 20 is a short but difficult 117.5km ride that features a highest-category climb to the finish at Alto de l'Angrilu.