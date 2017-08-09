Frustrated Day desperate to bounce back

Frustrated by his struggles so far this year, Jason Day is desperate for a turnaround in fortunes at the US PGA Championship.

An annoyed Jason Day admits he has endured a "very, very poor year" but he is eager to return to form ahead of the US PGA Championship.

The Australian started the year as the world number one, but he is winless in 2017 and has slipped to seventh in the rankings.

However, the 2015 US PGA champion feels his form is improving – on the back of top-30 finishes at The Open and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

"I've been working very, very hard, trying to stay very disciplined with trying to stick to the process of getting better with my putting again and all throughout the whole game," Day said at Quail Hollow on Wednesday.

"But I'm looking forward to this week because I feel like I'm starting to turn the corner with regards to this plateau, and hopefully from there, I have a good finish.

"This has been a very, very poor year for me.

"So hopefully I can turn it around and start playing some good golf here."

The closest Day has come to a win this year was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he was edged in a play-off by Billy Horschel in May.

The 29-year-old admits his lower ranking after a year of below-par results is frustrating, saying: "It annoys and motivates me at the same time to be honest.

"I know how good I can be, because I have got to number one in the world. But I think through the latter part of last year, I got a little bit burnt out.

"I was trying to do too many things, and my mind got a little bit away from what really made me good to get to number one and how much I practiced. I just solely focused on playing golf.

"Then you add being number one in the world and then there's a lot more time taken away from you. So with that being said, I think I would definitely handle it differently once I get back there."