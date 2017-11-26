Frustrated Messi marks worst scoring run in seven years

Not since 2010 has Messi gone six games without troubling the scorers, although on Sunday he was robbed of a perfectly good goal

Not even when Lionel Messi puts the ball in the net can he manage to score right now, as the Argentine forward marked a seven-year low against Valencia.

Messi went into Sunday's top of the table clash at Mestalla in the middle of an acute drought, having gone five games without a goal in all competitions.

And another blank against Los Che took that run to six, the first time he has gone so long without registering on the scoresheet since 2010.

Five of those games have come in a Barcelona shirt, with Messi also failing to net for Argentina in this month's friendly against Russia.

To be fair to Messi, his dry spell should have come to an end early on.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto spilled his shot over the line but the strike was inexplicably missed by the match officials, who waved play on.

The Argentine did, however, tee Jordi Alba up with a fantastic assist to save a point for the visitors, after Rodrigo had given Valencia the lead.

27 - Lionel Messi has had a hand in 27 of Barcelona’s last 34 goals against Valencia in La Liga (20 scored and seven assisted). Providential. pic.twitter.com/0bnKJz3p6R — OptaJose (@OptaJose) 26 de noviembre de 2017

And even if he hasn't found his scoring boots recently, Messi remains La Liga's top scorer with 12 goals after 13 games, three clear of closest challenger Simone Zaza.