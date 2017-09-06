Fulham’s Sheyi Ojo makes Liverpool Champions League squad

The 20-year-old who is currently on loan at the Craven Cottage has been registered to play for the Reds in the elite European competition this season

Sheyi Ojo who is currently on a season-long loan at Fulham has been included in Liverpool’s list B for the Uefa Champions League.

Ojo joins nine other youngsters who are born on or after January 1, 1996 on the 'list B' as Jurgen Klopp named his squad for actions against Maribor, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow in the group stages.

Fellow Anglo-Nigerian Ovie Ejaria also made the Reds' delegations to the European elite club competition as part of the U21 players who have been connected with the club for longer than two years.

Liverpool welcome La Liga side, Sevilla to Anfield for their opening Group E fixture on September 13.

Liverpool List B: Joe Gomez, Conor Masterson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cameron Brannagan, Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Kent, Rhian Brewster, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson.