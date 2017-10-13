How full-backs became football's most important players

There was a time when the full-back was football's equivalent of the runt of the litter.

Even those within the game struggled to contain their scorn: in Gianluca Vialli's mind, full-backs were the players not skilful enough to be wingers, nor sufficiently strong defensively to be centre-backs, while Jamie Carragher once archly observed: "No one wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville."

But that view has shifted. The prototype full-back has transformed from odd man out to polymath, and they are now amongst the most coveted players on the planet, with £210 million spent by Premier League clubs alone on the position in the last transfer window.

Telegraph Sport investigates how the role has evolved - and what it takes to succeed there.

Perhaps we should blame Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal's manager did not just have chicken and chips in his sights when he arrived at Arsenal in 1996.

He was determined to make the club's dependable, but limited full-backs, Nigel Winterburn and Lee Dixon, far more attack-minded and urged them to get up and down the flank continuously for 90 minutes, a role which requires immense stamina and speed over short distances.

"Under George Graham, I would never get criticised for not joining up with attacks enough - but that all changed," Winterburn says. "When Wenger came, we were given more license to get forward and told to quickly get high and wide. Suddenly Lee and I were tasked with both going forward at the same time. Previously if he went forward, I stayed back."

Where Wenger led, others soon followed. According to the former Arsenal scout, and Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli, a full-back's role used to be 60 or 70 per cent about defending, and 40 or 30 per cent attacking; now those figures have reversed.

Crucially though, despite the greater emphasis on supporting attacks - Carragher believes full-backs "are now judged by how many crosses they provide rather than how many they stop" - they must still be capable defenders.

"It's the physicality of the position, and the athleticism needed for the distance run, high intensity runs, and sprints made, which has changed so much," says Comolli, who cites Ashley Cole as one of the prime examples from recent years.

Top four's full-backs | Average number of sprints per game More

"Full-backs are being asked to attack a lot more, and provide the team's width, but at the same time they are expected to rush back if the ball is given away and defend.

"You’re being asked to do two positions at once, whereas it used to be just one. The demands are higher than in any other position. It’s the position where the distance in sprints required is highest because if they are in an advanced position they need to sprint over 30 or 40 yards to be back in a position where they can defend properly."

Dixon says: "The modern-day full-back has morphed into a more attack-minded, wider player. It’s totally different. It used to be that if a full-back played in an attacking way they stood out. Now, it’s completely expected, and there’s far more emphasis on the full-backs to get forward and create."

The greater athleticism required to play at full-back is demonstrated by their increased distances covered per match in the last few years, coupled with a greater number of sprints. In the space of just three seasons, the top four's full-backs are performing 12 per cent more sprints and covering 0.4 km more ground per match.

Top four's full-backs | Average distance covered per game (KM) More

Technical proficiency

It is not enough for full-backs to simply be bundles of muscle. Ball skills are increasingly prized, a point underlined by all of the Premier League's "Big Six" selecting midfielders as full-backs or wing-backs this season - think Ashley Young, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

"A full-back is expected to play short passes, to be able to dribble in the final third, to be able to participate in combination plays, and play one-twos and through balls in a small-space situation," Comolli points out. "Before they were expected to just deliver a cross.

"When I was at Tottenham we finished fifth in 2006 and our full-backs were Paul Stalteri and Lee Young-pyo. Those players have got almost nothing in common with Spurs' full-backs now, and were being asked to do completely different things."

Top four's full-backs | % of passes in opposition half More

These additional demands have also transformed the way in which full-backs are recruited.

"You're looking at full-backs now who are far more technically-minded than they used to be," says Phil Spreadbury, a former Southampton scout who spotted and signed Luke Shaw as an eight-year-old, and was a talent-spotter for 16 years. "Because they are receiving the ball further up the pitch, it demands a much greater skill level."

The need for more creativity means that full-backs are completing comfortably more dribbles per match than they were a decade ago (0.87 per match rather than 0.59), and are also playing a considerably higher proportion of their passes in the opposition half than previously.

Last season saw the top four's full-backs and wing-backs playing 19 per cent more of their passes in the opposition half than in 2006-07.

Top four's full-backs | Dribbles completed per match More

Tactical flexibility

If no modern coach prizes full-backs more than Pep Guardiola, none demands more from them.

As well as often playing like auxiliary wingers, Guardiola also asks his full-backs to tuck in and become an extra central midfielder.

It is a tactic he used with Philipp Lahm and David Alaba at Bayern Munich, partly as a way of flummoxing opposition wide players, who were left with a dilemma: move infield to mark the full-back and thereby leave the winger free, or stay with the winger but leave the full-back unmarked in a central position.

Philipp Lahm changed what it meant to be a full-back More

At Manchester City this season, Guardiola has been using the same ploy, and a look at his full-back's heat and touch maps from their win at Chelsea last month shows that Fabian Delph (another former midfielder) and Kyle Walker were often occupying positions in the centre of midfield, as well as at full-back and wide midfield.

In effect therefore they were being tasked with playing in three different positions in one match.

Spreadbury says that this idea is taking hold across the country, and that the full-back's role is becoming increasingly fluid.

"When I was watching academy football, there was more emphasis on full-backs pushing up and creating pressure like the way Mauricio Pochettino does at Tottenham. As a team you move as a unit whereas years ago, the back four did their job, the midfield did theirs and the strikers did theirs."

Kyle Walker's touch map for Manchester City's win against Chelsea More

Fabian Delph's heat map for the same match More

Market value

Ultimately, the true gauge of how full-backs are so highly valued is reflected in how much clubs must pay to acquire them.

Five of the 11 most expensive full-back signings in history were made in the last transfer window, as teams have belatedly realised their importance following Chelsea's title win last season, a triumph that relied heavily on their two hugely effective wing-backs.

City alone spent almost £130million on Benjamin Mendy, Danilo and Walker, while Spurs paid £23million for Serge Aurier, and Chelsea the same for Davide Zappacosta.

The most expensive full-backs of all time | Five of 11 were this summer More

"It is very difficult to find top-class full-backs because we demand so much from them," Comolli says, "and there is a huge shortage in the global market of right-backs especially. The Zappacosta deal was a shock for everyone in Europe, including those in Italy. They couldn’t believe it.

"Aurier is very good but has issues off the pitch, but still Spurs were willing to take a massive financial gamble. If there were lots of choices, Spurs would not be buying him, and likewise Chelsea would not spend that much on Zappacosta.

"But because the market is so difficult to find those players, they had to."

Full-backs now have a glamour that could never have been attributed to the likes of Neville - who knows, kids now may even want to grow up to be the next Mendy or Walker.