Its is full house at Posta Rangers

Posta Rangers will be playing AFC Leopards this weekend at Narok Stadium hoping to bring to an end a 10-match winless streak.

Suspended coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is confident his charges will put a brave fight and down the unpredictable Leopards.

"It is the very first time we are having everyone fit, meaning it is a boost to us as well as our fans.

"This is a match we want to win, we do understand our opponents want the same and that will make it even more entertaining. We respect Leopards, I have respect for coach Matano (Robert), but we are not afraid of them.

"Still, we are into a top three or five finish, but again it has to start with our game against them (Ingwe), we must get a positive result."

The mailmen are in the sixth position with forty points after 28 outings.

Omollo will sit out of the match as he serves his second of the three-match touchline ban.