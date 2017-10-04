Full house as Victor Moses arrives Super Eagles camp

Chelsea’s Victor Moses finally arrived Le Meridien Hotel of the Super Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.
The defender was an unused substitute as the Blues bowed 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Although no reason was given for his late arrival, he was given a warm welcome by the team and will train for the time with Gernot Rohr’s men on Wednesday evening.
Moses played a crucial role as the Super Eagles collected four points in September’s double-header against Cameroon, and he would be banked on to wreak havoc against the Chiopolopolo.
Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points from four matches and a draw at least on Saturday would hand them 2018 Fifa World Cup ticket.