It was fun! Ellyse Perry revels in record-breaking Ashes heroics

After striking the highest score by an Australian woman in Test cricket, Ellyse Perry said: "I had an amazing time."

Ellyse Perry was understandably thrilled after compiling a sensational, record-breaking double-century for Australia on day three of the Women's Ashes Test.

All-rounder Perry finished unbeaten on 213 from 374 deliveries - the highest score by an Australian woman in Tests - to put the hosts firmly in command at North Sydney Oval.

After conceding a first-innings lead of 168 due to Perry's outstanding knock, which featured 27 fours and a six, England ended the penultimate day of four on 40 without loss in their second innings.

"It was fun," said Australia's stand-out performer of her display. "I think that's probably the best way to describe it.

"I had an amazing time out there today, batting with all the girls and just taking in what was such a special day in terms of the crowd attendance...and just a really great event for women's cricket. I had a lot of fun."

There was much amusement when Perry celebrated reaching 200 with a six, only to discover she had actually struck a four to move to 198.

The 27-year-old soon reached the milestone anyway and was able to laugh about the initial confusion in her post-match news conference.

"It came out off the middle okay, but the crowd just completely fooled me," said Perry with a huge grin.

"I lost sight of it. There's a bit of a drop-off where the boundary is so I didn't really see where it landed, but the guys on the hill kind of cheered like it was six, so I just went with it. And it wasn't until all my theatrics finished that the umpires mentioned they were checking to see whether it went for six!"