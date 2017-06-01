Furious Atletico fans mistakenly bombard Japanese journalist with angry tweets following transfer ban

Goal's Japanese editor Tasuku Okawa inadvertently found himself in the firing line on Thursday thanks to an unfortunate Twitter coincidence

Atletico Madrid fans were left fuming by the decision to uphold their transfer ban for the coming window — unfortunately, many took it out on the wrong man!

The punishment for Diego Simeone's charges was confirmed in a ruling released on Thursday by the Tribunal of Arbitration for Sport, known by its initials TAS.

How Laporte snub angered Man City

Supporters lined up to berate the institution on Twitter, aiming their ire at the handle @tas.

But the victim was not the court, but rather Tasuku Okawa, a journalist and chief of Goal's Japanese edition!

Son of a bitch @TAS.

No disimules y deja fichar al Atlético @tas — Sr.Jimvill (@SrJimvill) 1 de junio de 2017

Stop messing around and let Atleti sign players.

Son of a bitch @TAS

Stick it up your ass @TAS

Aun no duermo por ustedes @tas — Jane (@MrsJane7) 1 de junio de 2017

I still can't sleep because of you @TAS.

BEHAVE YOURSELF @TAS.

Beleaguered Tasuko was eventually forced to clarify he had nothing to do with the signing ban, given that he is based on a whole different continent that the real TAS, and he quickly became a new idol of the Atleti support.

Señores,me llamo Tasuku y me llaman "TAS". No hagan los tweets poniendo @TAS porque ustedes me están matando!! jaja — 大川佑 | Goal編集長 (@tas) 1 de junio de 2017

People, I am called Tasuko and am known as TAS. Don't send your tweets with @tas in there because you're killing me!

El mejor tuit del año. — Andrés García. (@andres27695) 1 de junio de 2017

Best Tweet of the year.