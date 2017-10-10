Furious customers threaten to close betting accounts after bookmaker praises 'hero' James McClean

James McClean has been sent death threats in the past for his principled stance: AFP/Getty Images

Furious customers have threatened to close their accounts with an online bookmaker after it tweeted praise of Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean.

The 28-year-old scored the winner in Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifying victory over Wales on Monday but is a controversial figure with some for his refusal to wear a commemorative poppy for Remembrance Day.

After Bet365 tweeted a photo of McClean with the caption "Not all heroes wear capes" it was inundated with angry replies.

Bet365 sent this tweet out during Ireland's 1-0 win over Wales on Monday night (Twitter) More

“365 talking s**t, they support a non poppy wearing thug. Be ashamed I will also Close my account,” wrote one.

Another said: “This c*** is no hero the amount of disrespect he's given to actual heroes is unforgivable my account will be getting deleted.”

Several others sent abuse far too vitriolic for republication.