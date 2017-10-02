Furious Marchionne warns there can be no repeat of Ferrari's Sepang woes

Kimi Raikkonen was unable to start the race from second in Sepang and Sebastian Vettel began the race from the back of the grid.

Sergio Marchionne said Ferrari are "almost fortunate" to have avoided the "ugly" issues that left them fuming at the Malaysian Grand Prix and are working on changes to ensure there is no repeat.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified in second spot on Saturday, but was unable to start the race due to engine problems.

Sebastian Vettel also suffered from a loss of power in qualifying and started at the back of the grid after he was unable to set a time at Sepang.

The German worked his way through the field to finish fourth, but now trails Lewis Hamilton by 34 points following the championship leader's second-placed finish behind Max Verstappen.

Ferrari president Marchionne was furious following another round to forget for the Scuderia, which followed their first-lap wipe-out in Singapore.

"Both Ferraris could have won the race," he said on Monday. "That's a fact. It could have also been the same at Singapore, that's another fact.

"It's also a fact that we've got some issues with our power units because we have a young team, but also because the quality of the components is not at the right level for a race car.

"We are intervening and we are working on it. It's almost fortunate we haven't had that problem until the Malaysian GP.

"Now we're working on the quality department and making some organisational changes. Having this kind of problem during the race make us angry.

"That's not a big problem if this kind of issue appears in our factory, but it's really ugly when you're in second place on the grid and you can't start the race."

To add insult to injury, significant damage was done to Vettel's car when he collided with Lance Stroll after finishing the race.