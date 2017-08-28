Further reinforcements expected at Bidvest Wits, says Gavin Hunt

Hunt expects the Students to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window closes on Thursday

Bidvest Wits have been on a mission to bolster their squad in the 2017 July/August transfer window, bringing in several quality signings, but with only days left before the window shuts, the Students are still looking to rope in further reinforcements.

It has been an indifferent start to the 2017/2018 season for the defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, who are still winless in the League and most recently suffered a defeat against Cape Town City in their MTN 8 first leg semi-final encounter.

Nonetheless, speaking to the media following Wits’ defeat, coach Gavin Hunt stated that the club will look to bring in a few more players before the transfer window ends, while Hunt also stated that Wits are likely to also see several other players deemed surplus to requirements depart the Braamfontein-based outfit.

“Yes, there will be three or four gone that’s for sure and one or two in, yes. We have to, we have to balance the books,” Hunt told the media at a post-match conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Jabulani Shongwe could be one of the players exiting the club. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after the club signed the likes of Steven Pienaar and Daylon Claasen during the current transfer window.