Fury accuses Joshua of greed over Wilder offer

Tyson Fury is convinced Deontay Wilder's big-money offer to Anthony Joshua was genuine and thinks it should have been accepted.

Tyson Fury is baffled as to why "greedy" Anthony Joshua has not accepted Deontay Wilder's $50million offer for a heavyweight unification fight.

Wilder emailed Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, last week with the offer for a bout with the WBO, WBA and IBF champion.

Hearn questioned whether the American has the money and said the offer would not be taken seriously before he has seen a contract.

Former heavyweight champion Fury questioned why his fellow Brit has not agreed the deal.

He told ESPN: "It's a lot of money if it's a genuine offer, which I believe it is. Then how much do they want?

"How greedy can one man be? 50 million isn't good enough? Well, good luck to him, I hope he gets 250 million.

"I don't know what's going on. We're prize fighters. We boxed for free once upon a time. I'm sure it's not [just] about the money."

Fury will make his comeback against an unconfirmed opponent in Manchester on June 9.

 

