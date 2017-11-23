Boxing: Fury still looks far from fitness with hearing set for December

There is no guarantee Tyson Fury will receive a boxing licence even if he is cleared by UKAD, and he still looks some way off fitness.

Tyson Fury's UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) hearing appears poised to resume next month, as pictures posted on social media revealed the scale of the fight he faces to get back to fitness.

The former world heavyweight champion has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko for three of the four major belts in November 2015.

Fury is without a licence and is still awaiting the resumption of a UKAD hearing after allegations of anti-doping violations were made against him.

Asked by Sky Sports if the process will recommence next month, British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith said: "December, that's true.

"The reason why this has taken so long, so I have been led to believe, is because Mr Fury's legal team could not agree a date for the recommencement of the hearing. They obviously now have, and the hearing will recommence."

Yet there is no guarantee Fury will be granted a licence should he be cleared by UKAD.

"It is publicly known that Mr. Fury has a number of health issues and we would have to look at that," Smith added.

Fury has been outspoken in his desire to take on both Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA and IBF belts, and WBC champion Deontay Wilder as he seeks to reassert himself as the world's top heavyweight.

However, in his time away from the ring, Fury has struggled to stay in shape, and images posted on Twitter of him training with former world light welterweight and welterweight champion Ricky Hatton indicated he still has a long way to go to be at his best.

But Hatton later posted: "Promise you don't let @Tyson_Fury's look fool you. Given more time. What I've seen the last few weeks. Watch this space. Trust the hitman."