Boxing: Fury turns to snooker great O'Sullivan ahead of comeback

Tyson Fury has recruited snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan to help him deal with the "mental side of things" ahead of his comeback next month.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury will make his long-awaited return to the ring at Manchester Arena on June 9.

The Brit has not fought since pulling off a stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to take the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Fury spoke about his struggles with mental health during his time away and the 29-year-old says hearing five-time world champion O'Sullivan share his experiences has helped.

"He's [O'Sullivan] going to help me with my mental side of things - sports psychology and all that," Fury told fighthype.com.

"Big shout out Ronnie - top guy and thanks for all the help.

"We've been bouncing ideas back and forth with each other, it really helps.

"Sitting with people who have been through traumatic experiences like I have, it's been very educational."