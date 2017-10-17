Furyk hints at Woods Ryder Cup vice-captaincy role

Tiger Woods has been cleared to resume his golf career and Jim Furyk said he would be a welcome member of the US Ryder Cup team.

Jim Furyk hopes the injury-plagued Tiger Woods will be part of his Ryder Cup team but gave a strong hint that it would be in a non-playing capacity.

Woods has been cleared to resume his career with no restrictions as he attempts another comeback following a fourth back operation in the last three years.

The 14-time major champion also posted a video of him showing off his swing with a driver on Sunday, but has not set a target for when he might return to the PGA Tour.

Woods was one of Davis Love III's vice-captains when the United States regained the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine last year and Furyk suggested he could take the same role at Le Golf National in 12 months' time.

The US captain said at a media conference in Paris: "The swing that I saw on that video looked a lot like Tiger Woods.

"It reminded me of his swing of the past. It probably still needed a little speed. He probably still needs a little bit of golf strength maybe. He likes to call it reps.

"But we really don't know when Tiger will be healthy. We really don't know when he'll return to competitive golf.

"I will say that Tiger Woods is a great resource and would be a welcome [addition] to the team, whether that would be as a playing personnel or whether that would be as a vice-captain.

"He's been a great resource and a great person to have in the team room, so I'm hoping he will be part of that team."