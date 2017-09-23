FUS Rabat 5-4 Sfaxien: Rabat stun Sfaxien on penalties in Tunisia to reach CAFCC semis

The Moroccan side overcame an early scare to come out victorious in Tunisia

Tunisian side FUS Rabat are through to the Caf Confederation Cup semis after beating CS Sfaxien on penalties in Morocco on Friday.

Despite conceding an early goal, Moroccan side Rabat hung on to eventually edge CS Sfaxien 5-4 on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Sfaxien made two changes to the side that started in Morocco, Oussama Amdouni and Houssem Ben Ali started in the places of Alaeddine Marzouki and Walid Karoui.

And Rabat also made two changes with El Mehdi El Bassil and Momo Yansane replacing Karim Benarif and Walid Karoui in the victorious lineup from the first leg.

The home side got to a dream start at a fully packed Stade Taieb Mhirias in Sfax as Karim Aouadhi converted a 21st minute penalty to draw the sides level on aggregate.

But neither side could make use of the numerous goal scoring opportunities created in the second half and the match went straight to the penalty shootout.

Aouadhi, who had converted an earlier spot-kick missed Sfaxien’s first but the visitors converted all five of the spot-kicks and now await either TP Mzembe or Hilal Obayed in the semi-finals