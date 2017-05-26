FUS Rabat's Regragui showers praise on Rivers United’s Rotimi

The Moroccan outfit tactician is disappointed with his side failure to pick a point against the Pride of Rivers in Wednesday's Caf competition

FUS Rabat head coach, Hoalid Regragui is disappointed with his side’s slim defeat to Rivers United in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The Pride of Rivers claimed their first victory in the group stage of competition through Emeka Atuloma’s 72nd lone strike to level up on three points after losing their first outing to Club Africain of Tunisia in their first game.

And the tactician believes Sunday Rotimi’s superb performance saved the Nigerian representatives from dropping points, adding that the weather wasn’t in their favour.

"I am disappointed with the result," told Regragui Cafonline.

"Also, I congratulate Rivers united for their victory especially the goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi for making all the saves otherwise we would have scored a goal.

"The climate also affected us; yesterday it was cold and today hot which is not good for us. The game was open for both teams.

"We are going to concentrate on our home match and make sure to pick every all necessary points."