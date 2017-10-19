Gabigol, Douglas Costa and the Brazil players desperate to make the World Cup

Since his June 2016 appointment, Brazil coach Tite has called up 60 different players for international duty.

His squad, however, has rarely changed, and that number is inflated by the fact that he had to name a squad made up of solely of domestic-based players for a January friendly with Colombia.

In truth, few of those summoned thus far to defend the Selecao have enjoyed or endured a change in status as part of Tite’s Brazil. Almost a year-and-a-half on from his debut on the bench, Philippe Coutinho is the only player to have battled his way into Tite’s preferred starting XI.

A number of players have, however, been handed opportunities to impress, while others have been forgotten. Among the latter is Olympic gold medallist Gabriel Barbosa.

