Gabigol offered Inter escape route with Benfica loan

The Brazilian has moved to Portugal on an initial season-long agreement, with the deal including the option for a €25m transfer to be made next summer

Gabigol has brought a forgettable spell at Inter to a close by sealing a loan switch to Portuguese giants Benfica.

Gabriel Barbosa moved to the San Siro in 2016 in a deal worth €29.5 million and was lauded as one of the most exciting talents on the planet.

He was, however, to struggle for game time in Italy, with a succession of managers overlooking his talents.

Having failed to convince the latest man in the Inter hot-seat, Luciano Spalletti, of his ability during pre-season, the decision has been made by the 21-year-old to take on a new challenge.

A statement from the Serie A club read: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that GabrielBarbosa has joined SLBenfica on a season-long loan, with the Portuguese side also having the option to make the deal permanent.”

Gabigol will spend the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign with Benfica, with his deal including the option for a €25m transfer to be pushed through next summer.

The Brazil international will be hoping to see more minutes than he managed in Milan, allowing him to show his true colours.

He made just 10 appearances for Inter, netting once, but failed to make a single Serie A start.