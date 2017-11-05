Gabriel Jesus boasts best strike rate in Premier League history

Gabriel Jesus just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City, and at this early stage in his career he is already the most prolific striker in the history of the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was on target again on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's table-toppers eased past Arsenal in a 3-1 victory.

Jesus rounded off the win by converting from David Silva's pass after the Spaniard sprung the Gunners' offside, marking his seventh goal of the league season in the process.

He has now scored 14 goals in 20 Premier League games, including appearances from the bench, and boasts a strike rate better than any other striker in the English top flight.

Jesus averages a goal every 89.57 minutes for City, making him the most prolific of any man to have scored more than 10 goals in Premier League history.

He is followed, unsurprisingly, by another City man: team-mate Sergio Aguero, whose 130 Premier League goals have been netted at a rate of one every 107 minutes.

