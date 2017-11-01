Gabriel Jesus reveals how Guardiola convinced him to choose Man City over Barcelona and Man Utd

Gabriel Jesus has revealed how Pep Guardiola played a key role in his decision to join Manchester City over Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United.

The Brazilian forward’s obvious potential had been noted by leading sides across Europe following his emergence at Palmeiras.

Having starred for club and country, an exciting talent was presented with several options to consider as he contemplated his next move.

In the end, City won out as they put a £27 million deal in place, with Jesus arriving at the Etihad Stadium in January 2017 to link up with Guardiola and embark on a productive opening to his time in England.

The 20-year-old told FourFourTwo on how he came to that decision: “Guardiola called me up and said I would be a very important part of his project.

