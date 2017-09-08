Gabriel Jesus has Ronaldo qualities and will be one of the world's best, says Belletti

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is capable of following in Ronaldo and Romario’s footsteps by becoming “one of the best in the world”, says Juliano Belletti.

The Brazil international is yet to reach the 12-month mark in English football, having completed a £27 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in January.

Jesus 4/5 to score against Liverpool

He has, however, made an immediate impact in the Premier League, while continuing to impress for his country.

Big things are expected of the 20-year-old, with fellow countryman Belletti among those of the opinion that the talented youngster can reach the very top of the game.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea defender said in the Mirror: “We have the World Cup and after that maybe it is possible he can become one of the best in the world.

“Definitely in the next year.

“It [Jesus’s start at City] was a good surprise for me because when you arrive in the middle of the season, there is a lot of pressure and expectation and he’s young but his personality and his confidence was amazing.

“It’s all about confidence. The confidence you need in Brazil is not the same confidence in England.

“You need to arrive, feel comfortable and be able to play your football.

“So when he arrived here, from the first minutes he took the ball, he showed confidence and that’s very important.

Juliano Belletti Gabriel Jesus Manchester City world's best More

“It’s about adaptation. It’s not the same football – maybe more physical; it’s faster.

“You must not bring Brazil with you. You need to think as an English player, but always with confidence to play your football.

“I don’t know [who to compare him to]. Gabriel has his own quality – he’s a different kind of player.

“He’s very intelligent; he has a lot of personality, as Ronaldo and Romario had, but I don’t see him like them. He’s different.”

Jesus has netted eight times in just 14 appearances for City so far, with his Premier League account already opened for the 2017-18 campaign.

He will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday when Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action with a crunch clash at home to fellow title hopefuls Liverpool.