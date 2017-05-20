Gabriel Jesus urges Pep Guardiola not to let Sergio Aguero leave Manchester City this summer

Jesus does not want to see Aguero sold this summer: Getty

Gabriel Jesus has urged Pep Guardiola to keep Sergio Aguero at Manchester City – even though the Argentinean is his main source of competition at the club.

Aguero has enjoyed another prolific season at the Etihad, scoring 31 goals in 43 appearances for the club, including eight from eight in the Champions League.

However the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January saw Aguero drop out of City’s first-team, leading to speculation that he could be tempted by a move away from the club.

However, Jesus has said that it is essential for City to keep the Argentinean at the club.

“Sergio is a very important player and essential to the club,” the Brazilian striker told The Sun.

“Since the first time he arrived until now, he’s been a real star — the starting forward of the team.

“He has helped this club a lot and has had an amazing career here, so all the fans and all of us want him to stay at Manchester City.

“Since I met him, I realised he is a really nice guy. We are all aware about his skills as a player.

“I'm very happy to see he is a good person, humble, charismatic, that’s very important for me as well.“He became an idol because of his success here at Manchester City — he totally deserves it.”

The 20-year-old also claimed that he can work well with Aguero in a strike partnership, should Guardiola choose to deviate from his favoured lone-striker formation.

“It doesn’t depend on us, it’s up to Pep Guardiola,” he added. “There will be games where it will be suitable and others when it won’t. We must be there ready when the manager decides.”