Gael Clichy to leave Manchester City next month after six years at the club

Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.

Clichy, who joined City from Arsenal in 2011, made 39 appearances for the Manchester side this season as they secured a third-placed league finish.

He has made a total of 203 appearances for City, winning two league titles during his time at the club.

"It's hard. I'm not sure whether or not Joe will be here next season, and I won't be here next season," Clichy said when asked if he would ever play with former City team mate Joe Hart again, during a Q&A session.

The Frenchman is the second senior City player to leave the club after Pablo Zabaleta announced his exit earlier in May.

