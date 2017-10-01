Gaetan Bong makes English Premier League debut in Brighton’s loss to Arsenal

Gaetan Bong made his English Premier League debut in Brighton’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
The Cameroon international joined the Falmer Stadium outfit from Wigan in the summer of 2014.
He made a total of 24 appearances in the championship last season to help them secure promotion to the English top division.
And the former Metz, Valenciennes and Olympiacos left-back had to wait until the seventh game of the season to make his league bow. But goals from Nacho Monreal and Nigeria's Alex Iwobi ensured he had a forgettable one.
Bong played for the entire duration and will be looking to feature more prominently in Chris Hughton's side.
The 29-year-old will be eyeing a spot in the Seagulls' starting lineup when they host Everton after the international break.