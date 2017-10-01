Gaetan Bong makes English Premier League debut in Brighton’s loss to Arsenal

The 29-year-old defender made his bow in the English topflight as the Seagulls lost to Arsene Wenger's men at the Emirates Stadium

Gaetan Bong made his English Premier League debut in Brighton’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Cameroon international joined the Falmer Stadium outfit from Wigan in the summer of 2014.

He made a total of 24 appearances in the championship last season to help them secure promotion to the English top division.

And the former Metz, Valenciennes and Olympiacos left-back had to wait until the seventh game of the season to make his league bow. But goals from Nacho Monreal and Nigeria's Alex Iwobi ensured he had a forgettable one.

Bong played for the entire duration and will be looking to feature more prominently in Chris Hughton's side.

The 29-year-old will be eyeing a spot in the Seagulls' starting lineup when they host Everton after the international break.