Galatasaray agree personal terms with Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghanaian could leave the Turin side this summer if the two sides could agree on a transfer fee

Reports in Italy suggest that Galatasaray and Kwadwo Asamoah have agreed personal terms, but the Turkish side must now convince Juventus to sell.

The Istanbul giants are keen on the Ghanaian who joined from Udinese in 2012, but Bianconeri are not willing to let go of their utility man.

Asamoah has featured at left-back, left wing-back and in central midfield for the Turin side and has a year remaining on his current deal.

According to Goal Italia, Juve would surrender the 28-year-old if Maximo Allegri would succeed in his pursue of Atalanta midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola from Atalanta.

Juve CEO Beppe Marotta and accomplice -Sporting Director- Fabio Paratici are very cautious about entering into negotiations with Cimbom as they remain hesitant about selling.

Should Asamoah join the Turks, he would become the second African to arrive at the side this summer after Badou Ndiaye.