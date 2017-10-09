Galatasaray will return for Asamoah, says President Dursun Ozbek

The Ghana international was close to joining the Yellow-Reds in the summer but the deal fell through, and the club are eyeing a retry in January

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has confirmed they will make a return for Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah in the January transfer window after failing in their bid to land him this summer.

The Ghana international has fallen down the pecking order at the Old Lady.

And currently in the last year of his contract, the Turin outfit might be tempted to sell him.

"In the end Juventus didn’t want to let him go,” Uzbek told Fanatik.

“We already had an agreement with Asamoah, and we’ll repeat our offer during the winter transfer window.”