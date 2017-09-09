Gallery: NPFL Match Day 38 Players to Watch

Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars): The Pride of Benue hitman has a second chance to beat Stephen Odey to the Rashidi Yekini gong for the highest scorer of the season. Both players are presently tied on 18 goals but with Odey movement to Europe to FC Zurich in the Swiss league, the coast is clear for Okpotu to claim the award all to himself if he manages to score against FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi on Saturday. He was not billed to play the final game of the season before because of the WAFU Cup competition but a sudden shift to CHAN Eagles’ fixture by one day in Ghana prompted the new development.

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu (Enyimba): Ever since Mfon Udoh has sustained an injury while on national assignment with the CHAN Eagles, Ibenegbu ably called mosquito has been carrying the People’s Elephant on his shoulder. He has scored few goals from the midfield including the eye-poaching stoppage time free kick against Lobi Stars which altered the result to maximum points for the Aba giants from the obvious jaw of defeat. He must be at his best again on Saturday if Katsina United are to be beaten. Enyimba fans will be hoping that Ibenegbu has a good day as they seek to grab the remaining continental ticket via the league off Akwa United who many thought had won the ticket prior last week results.

Ndifreke Effiong (Abia Warriors): Effiong has produced impressive performance for the Warriors and he is expected to lead the charge against Rivers United on Saturday in a game that may define their stay or otherwise in the topflight. Sunday Adetunji who is the club’s leading scorer with 14 goals is down with injury and Effiong who is an Olympics medalist will be relied upon to rally round his teammates as they go in search of the three points that will guarantee them another season in the elite division next season.

Wasiu Alalade (ABS): The Ilorin side will need the duo of Alalade and Adeshina Gata and all their other players to be at their best when they tackle Nasarawa United on Saturday in a win or break duel in Lafia. ABS must win and still wait for results from other centres before determining their fate. They will be eagerly awaiting results from Lokoja, Gombe, Shagamu with keen interest but that will be after Alalade and his teammates have done their part by beating the Solid Miners before their fans in Lafia. ABS are seeking to remain in the topflight they returned to at the beginning of the season after over four years in the lower league.

Ubong Friday (Akwa United): The Promise Keepers’ striker and his teammates will host Kano Pillars in a tough tie at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo knowing that the three points and a slip up from Enyimba will make them return to the third spot in a dramatic fashion after conceding the position to the People’s Elephant last weekend despite staying there for most part of the season. Friday is the team’s talisman after the unceremonious exit of Alhassan Ibrahim to Europe. Friday must leave a good impression in the minds of their fans before going to Ghana with the CHAN Eagles for the WAFU Cup Competition on Sunday.