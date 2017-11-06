These are the games that decide the title: why Jose Mourinho and Man Utd must do more against the 'big six'
Jose Mourinho will search for any reason he can to fend off criticism for yet another goalless performance away from home against one of the Premier League's 'big six' teams.
Paul Pogba's absence was significant but far from the sole reason for Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, while Mourinho's deflection tactics drew attention towards talk of injury problems and the latest version of 'handshakegate' rather than his team's patent misgivings on the field.
If pressed on the matter, Mourinho might argue that his team did actually look to attack Chelsea more than they did, say, at Liverpool last month - a game which led to a wave of criticism aimed at the Portuguese for a worrying lack of ambition - the fact that they once again failed to score at the home of a title rival cannot be overlooked.
This was the ninth time in Mourinho's last 10 games away from home against other 'big six' teams that his side have not scored. The only goal he has seen his side net in those matches was Wayne Rooney's at Tottenham toward the end of last season, when United were already 2-0 down. That game finished 2-1 to Spurs.
He has a handful of goalless draws in that time, but not since leaving Anfield in November 2014 with Chelsea has Mourinho been victorious at the home of a top six rival.
His aim seems solely to be to frustrate his opponents, hope to make it to half time level and then maybe consider trying to nick a win late on or, more often than not, simply look to shut the game down at 0-0.
While in his Chelsea days that tactic was successful - no more so than in the 1-0 win at Manchester City in February 2014 - in more recent times he has really struggled to assert control away from home in the big games.
Prior to the last 10 games in which his teams have struggled so badly at City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, his first 25 of those matches saw only five losses.
His teams only failed to score in five of those games and averaged 1.3 goals per game. In the 10 games since, Mourinho's Chelsea and United have averaged a rate of 0.1 goals per game against the 'big six'.
He would argue that a draw away to those teams is always going to be a satisfactory result. Draw with your rivals and beat everyone else: Mourinho's recipe for a shot the title.
But a mini league of the 'big six' teams (plus Leicester in their triumphant 2015/16 campaign) in each of the last eight Premier League seasons shows that the title-winners do much better than Mourinho has of late.
It is not always the case that the team with the best record in these matches wins the league - just look at Liverpool, who won five, drew five and lost none of their 10 games against the other 'big six' sides last season - but the eventual champions are always among those with the best records.
Chelsea were second in last season's 'big six' mini league; only United got more points from those games than Leicester the season before; Chelsea had the second-best record in 2014/15, as did City when they last won the title in 2013/14. In each of the four seasons before that the champions had the best record in these matches.
Away from home, the team that lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season tends to take only two wins from five games away from home to the 'big six'.
That doesn't seem like much to ask, but given United won none and drew only two of their five such games last season, and have started this season by barely even threatening to score at Liverpool or Chelsea, there doesn't seem much reason to believe they are set for a genuine title tilt this season either.
It isn't unreasonable to expect a team that strengthened to the tune of more than £150m in two consecutive summers to be capable of an attack-minded performance - or a goal - on their travels.
These truly are the games that decide the title, and if Mourinho is to make a serious fist of this season's title race, his team are going to need to improve markedly in the big games.