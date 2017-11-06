These are the games that decide the title: why Jose Mourinho and Man Utd must do more against the 'big six'

Jose Mourinho will search for any reason he can to fend off criticism for yet another goalless performance away from home against one of the Premier League's 'big six' teams.

Paul Pogba's absence was significant but far from the sole reason for Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, while Mourinho's deflection tactics drew attention towards talk of injury problems and the latest version of 'handshakegate' rather than his team's patent misgivings on the field.

If pressed on the matter, Mourinho might argue that his team did actually look to attack Chelsea more than they did, say, at Liverpool last month - a game which led to a wave of criticism aimed at the Portuguese for a worrying lack of ambition - the fact that they once again failed to score at the home of a title rival cannot be overlooked.

This was the ninth time in Mourinho's last 10 games away from home against other 'big six' teams that his side have not scored. The only goal he has seen his side net in those matches was Wayne Rooney's at Tottenham toward the end of last season, when United were already 2-0 down. That game finished 2-1 to Spurs.

He has a handful of goalless draws in that time, but not since leaving Anfield in November 2014 with Chelsea has Mourinho been victorious at the home of a top six rival.

Wayne Rooney scores the only goal by a Mourinho side in his last 10 away games against the big six