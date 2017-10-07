Garcia continues great run to set up China Open final against Halep

New world number one Simona Halep stands in the way of Caroline Garcia and a second title in eight days.

Caroline Garcia is a win away from a second WTA title in eight days after she saw off Petra Kvitova to progress to the final of the China Open.

Garcia overcame Ashleigh Barty at the Wuhan Open last Saturday and new world number one Simona Halep now stands between her and further success on the Asian swing.

The Frenchwoman, playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, claimed a 6-3 7-5 victory over Kvitova, capitalising on the two-time Wimbledon champion's 36 unforced errors to keep her hopes of a place in the WTA Finals alive.

She is competing with Johanna Konta for the final spot in Singapore and, if Garcia prevails against Halep, then the Briton will have to reach the final of the Kremlin Cup to qualify for the end-of-year showpiece.

Both players came under pressure on serve in the opening exchanges but it was Garcia who took advantage of her opportunities and already had four games to her name by the time Kvitova broke to get on the scoreboard.

The Czech could make no further inroads and Garcia sealed the opening set with an ace, but Kvitova looked to have assumed the early momentum in the second.

Garcia struck long to give Kvitova a 2-0 lead but responded immediately to put the set back on serve.

Openings proved rare in the second but Kvitova's resistance wilted in the penultimate game and Garcia wasted no time in pouncing before then seeing out the match with an unreturnable serve.