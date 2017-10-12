Garcia qualifies for WTA Finals after Konta's Kremlin Cup withdrawal

After an outstanding run of form, Caroline Garcia has been rewarded with the final place in the season-ending Singapore showpiece.

Caroline Garcia will play in the WTA Finals singles for the first time after Johanna Konta withdrew from the Kremlin Cup due to injury

The in-form Garcia moved above Konta into the eighth and final qualifying spot for the season-ending tournament in Singapore with back-to-back tournament victories in Asia.

World number nine Garcia's Wuhan Open and China Open triumphs have proved to be enough to secure her place in the lucrative event, which starts on October 22.

Konta needed to reach the final in Moscow next week to have any chance of qualifying, but the Briton will not play in the Russian capital due to a foot injury.

Garcia withdrew from the Tianjin Open, which is being staged this week, with a leg problem following her defeat of new world number one Simona Halep in the China Open final last weekend.

The 23-year-old becomes the first Frenchwoman to qualify for the WTA Finals since Amelie Mauresmo 11 years ago.

"Qualifying for the WTA Finals in Singapore means the world to me," said Garcia, who played in the doubles at the event last year. "I'm very proud to be among the top eight players of the season and I'm looking forward to being part of that incredible player field.

"To be the first Frenchwoman since Mauresmo in 2006 to qualify for the year-end finals makes it even more special."

Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Halep, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko had already qualified.