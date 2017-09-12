Gareth Bale admits there was 'an argument' for him leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer

Gareth Bale has admitted that there was “an argument” for him leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer, but insisted he would rather win more trophies than be the star of the team.

The Welshman has been perennially linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since then-assistant manager Ryan Giggs tried to intercept Bale’s move to the Bernabeu under the instruction of David Moyes in 2013.

Jose Mourinho is also a known fan of the 28-year-old and admitted that he would be at the front of the queue should the former Tottenham star ever decide to Real.

Since arriving in Madrid, Bale has always been in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and now, with the emergence of Marco Asensio and Isco’s upturn in form last season, the former world’s most expensive player is left fighting for a starting berth.

Neymar was in the same situation with Lionel Messi’s aura at Barcelona and chose to step out on his own at the risk of winning less trophies, something that Bale could have done by becoming the star attraction at United.

But he never came close to doing and instead is eying more silverware with the 12-time European champions.

“Well there's an argument for that,” Bale told the Daily Mail, “but I think the main thing, when you look back on your career, is that you look at your trophies.

“In the end that's probably the most important thing.”