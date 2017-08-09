Gareth Bale has no interest in Manchester United move and reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale says he wants to stay at Real Madrid, and stated that every conversation he has had with the club this summer have been as if business will continue as normal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had earlier admitted that it is “game over” as regards signing the 28-year-old after Zinedine Zidane picked him in the starting XI for their 2-1 Super Cup win over the Premier League side, and Bale himself emphasised this after the match when asked about his future.

Speculation has been rife that he will leave the Bernabeu if the European champions get Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, but the Welsh star re-iterated his desire to stay.

“What do you want me to say? I'm concentrating on my football, I'm concentrating on getting my fitness up, I'm happy I'm playing football, I'm winning trophies, so yeah, I don't want to move, there's not really much more I can say.

“The club hasn't said anything, we've spoke, they're happy with everything and, yeah, for me, I just want to concentrate now on getting fit, on getting ready for the new season and playing as well as I can.

“[The speculation] doesn't bother me at all. I really don't read it, obviously there's been a lot of it over the last few days that I get told about. It doesn't bother me, I've had it about 10, 11 years now so it's nothing new.”

Asked whether he had definitively told Real he wants to stay, Bale said: “There's been no need for anything, everything has gone as normal like it has every year, there's been the normal speculation like there is every year but, yeah, I think obviously it's a little bit more hyped up because we're playing Man United today, so yeah, it's one of those things.”

