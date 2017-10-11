Gareth Bale piles public pressure on Chris Coleman to stick with Wales despite World Cup failure

Wales’ biggest star, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, has piled further pressure on Chris Coleman not to turn his back on the national team.

Coleman told the players that he will reconsider his plan to leave, but did not go as far as committing to stay during brief conversations in the wake of their defeat to Ireland on Monday, which ended their World Cup campaign.

While the 47-year-old coach would earn far more in club football and had expected to take on a new challenge, the players that he took to Euro 2016 and to the brink of a first World Cup in more than 50 years are desperate for him to remain in charge.

"Of course we want him to stay," Bale said. "What he has done for the team and Welsh football has been amazing...

"We don't want to keep on looking back at the Euros, but for everyone it was incredible to be a part of that and we all want that again.

"It won't be easy but Chris is the man who can keep us focused and positive and show us how to get the results we need."

Coleman's current contract with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) expires in November and the former Fulham manager has been backed by several players and staff to continue.

"Chris is his own man and he'll eventually decide what is right for him and for Welsh football," Coleman's assistant Osian Roberts said. "There is no question that he is the best manager in Welsh history and nobody wants that to end."

Wales' next competitive fixtures will be the 2020 European Championship qualifiers, which begin in Sept. 2018.