Gareth Bale will play for Wales at China Cup if he's fit, says Chris Coleman
Chris Coleman has stressed that Gareth Bale will travel to Asia with the rest of the Wales squad to play in the China Cup in March provided he is recovered from the injuries that are threatening to derail his season.
Bale, said Coleman, will be “devastated” at the latest set-back that has seen him rupture part of his left thigh abductor during training with Real Madrid following a separate calf injury that had forced him to miss Wales’s decisive World Cup qualifying defeat against the Republic of Ireland.
Although Coleman acknowledged that Bale, who is now 28, may want to re-evaluate his training schedule to minimise the risk of injury he does not expect any additional rest to be at the expense of international football.
“Some players change their schedule as they get older,” said Coleman. “That's up to him and Real Madrid. When he's with us all our players have different programmes at different times of the week because we know what they do with their clubs. We have to make sure that we taper that in with the way we work.”
Madrid could potentially be involved in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the week after Wales play in a mini-tournament in China that also involves Uruguay, the Czech Republic and their hosts.
“Hopefully he gets back before Christmas or just after - we've got two or three months before the China Cup,” said Coleman. “If the players are fit to play for their club, then they are fit to play for us. That's how we look at it. We never take risks. If he's fit for Madrid then obviously he's fit for us.”
Coleman has an especially close relationship with Bale and intends to speak with him this weekend, when his advice will be simply not to hurry his return.
“Players can go through spells when they've been out with an injury, they get referrals and then they get this, that and the other,” said Coleman.
“The harder you try to get back, you get a setback. Sometimes you have to go through that. He'll be back. He needs to take his time and not rush himself.”
With Coleman now expected to stay on as manager for Euro 2020, Wales took the first steps towards building for that tournament even in losing 2-0 against France on Friday. They played largely an experienced team but, on 63 minutes, there was what felt like a highly significant moment when Ethan Ampadu, Ben Woodburn and David Brooks all came on together. Full starts are expected on Tuesday against Panama when Coleman will play a much more experimental team as part of what he has called the “transition” that must now take place.
There is particular excitement in Chelsea’s Ampadu and Liverpool’s Woodburn but also an awareness that Ampadu and Brooks could theoretically still switch allegiance to England. Ampadu has been in developmental squads with Wales since the age of 12 and Coleman is confident that they will not now be swayed. “They’re not legally bound to us,” said Coleman. “We explained some years ago to the younger players, we spoke to their parents, we explained the pathways and that’s all we can do. There’s nothing we can do if any player changes their mind.
“I see them, I’ve worked with them, I’ve spent time with them. In football you shouldn’t be surprised by anything but I’d be amazed. The players are firmly committed to us.” Ampadu’s ability to play both in defence and midfield, as well as his rapid development at the age still of only 17, has prompted comparison to Rio Ferdinand when he emerged as a teenager for West Ham United.
“Ethan could end up playing holding midfielder or as a centre-back,” said Coleman. “He's capable of playing both with his frame, athleticism, and understanding of the game. He's also a great communicator for someone so young,
“He's got a long way to go before you can liken him to someone like Rio Ferdinand. I remember him coming on at West Ham in midfield and he gravitated into a centre-back. Probably, in the last 20 years, Rio has been the best centre-back in the Premier League. You never know what's going to happen in the future. Ethan’s very young and he’s got a lot of work to do but he's definitely capable of playing both positions. Your modern day centre-backs start play and you need to be confident in possession.”