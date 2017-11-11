Gareth Bale will play for Wales at China Cup if he's fit, says Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman has stressed that Gareth Bale will travel to Asia with the rest of the Wales squad to play in the China Cup in March provided he is recovered from the injuries that are threatening to derail his season.

Bale, said Coleman, will be “devastated” at the latest set-back that has seen him rupture part of his left thigh abductor during training with Real Madrid following a separate calf injury that had forced him to miss Wales’s decisive World Cup qualifying defeat against the Republic of Ireland.

Although Coleman acknowledged that Bale, who is now 28, may want to re-evaluate his training schedule to minimise the risk of injury he does not expect any additional rest to be at the expense of international football.

“Some players change their schedule as they get older,” said Coleman. “That's up to him and Real Madrid. When he's with us all our players have different programmes at different times of the week because we know what they do with their clubs. We have to make sure that we taper that in with the way we work.”

Madrid could potentially be involved in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the week after Wales play in a mini-tournament in China that also involves Uruguay, the Czech Republic and their hosts.

Wales are due to compete in the China Cup next March