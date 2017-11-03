Gareth Bale returns to full training in boost for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has completed a full session of first-team training with Real Madrid for the first time since suffering a calf injury two months ago.

The recurring injury has repeatedly hindered Bale during his time in the Spanish capital, with the Welshman suffering his latest setback in Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.

Having missed his side’s last seven games, it seems the 28-year-old is now nearing a return to first-team action and could be in line to feature in Madrid’s clash with Las Palmas on Sunday.

Real Madrid also confirmed on Friday that Rapael Varane and Dani Carvajal are taking positive steps forward in their recoveries.

"The team have completed another training session at Real Madrid City as they continue preparations for this weekend's clash with UD Las Palmas," Madrid confirmed in a statement.

“The biggest news was the return of Gareth Bale, who completed the full session with the rest of his teammates. Varane and Carvajal also joined in the first half with the group, before the right-back went on to complete a series of specific exercises out on the pitch."

This follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent admission that Bale’s return to the Real Madrid starting XI could help reignite the side’s season.

"We also need Carvajal and Bale back,” he said.

"It is not a worse squad but it has less experience and that is very important. It's not an excuse, I'm happy and the alarms are not going off."

