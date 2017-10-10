Gareth Bale urges Chris Coleman to stay on as Wales manager

Gareth Bale has personally urged Chris Coleman to stay on with Wales until at least 2020 after joining a group of senior players who made representations to their manager following Monday’s World Cup exit.

The Real Madrid forward rates Coleman as one of the best managers he has ever worked with and the entire squad want to ensure that the 47-year-old is fully aware of how they hope he will rethink a previous prediction that this would be his last campaign.

Chris Gunter described Coleman as “the greatest Wales manager of all time” while his influential assistant, Osian Roberts, also told him that he already has the “dream” job of managing his country. The emphatic view of Bale, though, could be especially important given how having a manager who can maximise his talents is so vital to future chances of success. For Coleman, knowing that he can count on the absolute loyalty and commitment of Bale will surely also inform his decision.

“Of course we want him to stay,” said Bale. “What he has done for the team and Welsh football has been amazing. He couldn’t have taken on the job at a more difficult time and what we’ve collectively achieved since then has been amazing. We don’t want to keep on looking back at the Euros, but for everyone it was incredible to be a part of that and we all want that again. It won’t be easy but Chris is the man who can keep us focused and positive and show us how to get the results we need.”

Coleman’s current contract expires in November when Wales are likely to play friendly matches both home and away against as yet unnamed opponents. The FAW expect Coleman to take charge of those matches and are putting no pressure on him to immediately hold talks over his future. Qualification for Euro 2020 does not start until next September and so there is no urgent need for a decision.