Gareth McAuley could retire from internationals if Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill steps down
Gareth McAuley has admitted he could retire from international football if Michael O’Neill steps down as Northern Ireland manager.
The West Bromwich Albion centre-half, who turns 38 next month, will assess his future with Northern Ireland should their hopes of reaching the World Cup finals end against Switzerland in Basel on Sunday evening.
The Northern Irish must overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in their World Cup play-off against the Swiss to reach next summer’s tournament in Russia.
McAuley has been an instrumental figure in the country’s resurgence under O’Neill. But the veteran defender has conceded he could call time on his international career should O’Neill leave the post to take up a job in club management.
“What I do probably has a lot to do with what Michael does and what happens after this campaign,” McAuley said.
“Michael gets linked with all the jobs going. It’s a difficult one. There will be clubs looking at him and seeing what he has done with us over the last few years.
“If Michael was to move on and get a club job, it would be a consideration of mine as to what I would do going forward into another qualifying campaign.
“I need to make sure I’m playing regular football to even consider coming away to play international football.”
Northern Ireland could face a similar predicament with two other defenders - Aaron Hughes, who is 38, and Chris Brunt, 33 next month - while it remains to be seen if captain Steven Davis, 32, would want to carry on.
For the moment, though, the sole focus is on overcoming the Swiss, and while O’Neill knows his side will have to be more attack-minded than they were in Belfast on Thursday, when a controversial penalty went against them, he does not want them to be reckless.
“We can't go kamikaze,” said O’Neill, who could bring in George Saville for the suspended Corry Evans and start Jamie Ward if Stuart Dallas does not overcome an ankle problem.
“We have to respect the quality of the opponent. If the tie stays 0-0 in Basel, we're in the game and we have a capability of getting an away goal and then we would have to see how they would react to that. We can't throw caution to the wind and be two goals down by half-time.”
McAuley is desperate to continue the journey Northern Ireland have been on and follow up reaching the last 16 of Euro 2016 by getting to a World Cup. It is all a far cry from those unhappy times he had under former manager Lawrie Sanchez.
“Now I am expected to turn up and perform,” McAuley said. “When Lawrie was manager I was expected to turn up and be a mannequin really.
“The time that stands out for me was just before Lawrie left. I was at Leicester, playing every week, but I was coming away with Northern Ireland, standing in the corner and not even being part of training.
“That has completely changed. People talk about what Michael has done, and I would say he has given every player in the squad a sense of worth.”