Gareth Southgate admits it was 'not the night England wanted' despite World Cup qualification

Southgate knows more work needs to be done before next summer: Getty

England got the result they required, but Gareth Southgate admitted “not the performance or the night that they wanted”, as he accepted the team has a lot of work to do to improve before the World Cup.

Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time winner against Slovenia to claim the 1-0 that definitively secured a place in Russia 2018, but only after 90 minutes of turgid football that did raise a lot of questions about the readiness of this side to take on the best in the world.

Southgate was in a somewhat subdued mood despite the post-match celebrations, as he said he was aware the fans may not be all that enthusiastic about England.

“I think tonight highlighted where we are,” Southgate said. “Of course we'd have liked to have played more fluidly and scored more goals. We played a team who made it really difficult for us to create chances.

“We had some good individual attacking moments without being able to make the final ball or shot. We have had to find a way of winning of being a bit more savvy because we weren't flowing with the ball, but we do have goalscorers.

“Was it the performance or the night we wanted? No, absolutely not. But I was given the job to keep things steady a year ago, the objective was to qualify for the World Cup. Now we have to evolve the team. We have to keep winning and giving young players the opportunity to mature. To marry those things is difficult.

“We qualified 2-2 against Greece [in 2002] but didn't play very well, but everyone remembers David Beckham's goal and left on a high. But we drew 0-0 in that campaign in Finland and got killed by everybody, but that was also a critical point. Is this team where we want it to be? Of course not. It is young, but there is potential and they are going to improve. But it is a work in progress.”